DC trio charged with stabbing, attacking transgender woman in a Northeast laundromat

Three people have been arrested one day after police released surveillance video showing suspect stabbing and punching a transgender woman in a Northeast D.C. laundromat.

Police are still considering charging the suspects with a hate crime after they hurled anti-LGBTQ slurs at their victim during the brutal attack.

28 year-old Asia Whitehead, 27 year-old Rhonda Whitehead, and 29 year-old Melvin Taylor – all of Northeast, D.C. - are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The incident at the Capital Laundry Mat on Benning Road, Northeast near the intersection with 17th Street, Northeast was caught on surveillance video.

The victims injuries were not life threatening, police said.