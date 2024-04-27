DC traffic and road closures ahead of White House Correspondents’ Dinner

There will be road closures and parking restrictions in D.C. for all motorists ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The dinner is set for Saturday, April 27, and will affect drivers from 1 p.m. to midnight. The following street will be closed to motorists:

T Street from Florida Avenue to Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Officials also warn about potential delays in the vicinity of this event and should consider alternate routes. Drivers are reminded to proceed with caution as there will be an increased amount of pedestrian traffic.