DC to use convention center to house 500 coronavirus patients in 'worst case scenario'

The Walter E. Washington Convention Center will be used to house 500 coronavirus patients in a "worst case scenario," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference Friday.

Preparations will begin Monday to set up the convention center for a hospital surge.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials said it would be operational in May.

Mayor Bowser said 500 beds are already prepared for non-critical patients.

RELATED: DC Mayor Bowser closes schools for remainder of academic year

"We will be prepared for worst case scenario," said Bowser. "Our goal is to never have to use the convention center."

Advertisement

There are now 2,476 confirmed cases in D.C. with 86 deaths reported.

APP USERS: Click here to watch FOX 5 for the latest