Expand / Collapse search

DC to require government employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bowser says

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 52 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - As the highly transmissible delta variant continues to drive COVID-19 numbers up across the country, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city will require D.C. government employees to be fully vaccinated.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"All employees, contractors, interns and grantees of the Government of the District of Columbia must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Bowser said at a press conference Tuesday. All covered individuals have until Sunday, September 19 to be fully vaccinated. Full vaccination will be a requirement for all new hires appointed to jobs posted on or after August 14.

Employee and employment candidates may be exempted from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for medical or religious reasons, Bowser said.

DC to require government employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bowser says

As the highly transmissible delta variant continues to drive COVID-19 numbers up across the country, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city will require D.C. government employees to be fully vaccinated.

Any unvaccinated employee, even those who qualify for medical or religious exemptions, will be required to conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. Bowser said failure to comply will lead to ‘adverse employment actions.’

As of Tuesday, 59% of D.C. employees have reported their status and 54% report being fully vaccinated.

Mask mandates are once again in effect indoors in the nation’s capital for everyone over the age of two – regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The mandate went back into effect on July 31.

D.C. estimates that nearly 65% of residents are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Over the weekend the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections.