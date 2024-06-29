DC to raise minimum wage effective July 1

The minimum wage in the nation's capitol will be increased starting July 1.

D.C.'s minimum wage will rise to $17.50 per hour from $17 per hour for non-tipped employees. The minimum wage will rise to $10 per hour from $8 per hour for tipped employees starting on July 1. This is just one of several changes being introduced in the district in July.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has been championing minimum wage increases since showing her support for the "Fight for 15" initiative, leading her to sign the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment Act of 2016. The act led to the groundwork that introduced the $15 minimum wage in D.C. in 2020.

The Department of Employment Services (DOES) continues to work with Bowser over the years to increase the minimum wage whenever suitable. The DOES Office of Wage-Hour Compliance holds employers accountable to the law, and ensures employees are getting paid their fair share.

A new law requiring D.C. employers to list pay ranges in all job postings will go into effect on June 30. Employers will also not be allowed to ask for applicants' wage history. This initiative is a push towards pay transparency across the district.

