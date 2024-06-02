DC teen's missing therapy dog back home following FOX 5 report

article

A happy ending came Sunday for a D.C. teen whose therapy dog went missing last week.

Maddie was heartbroken after her therapy dog, Bella, went missing from their yard in the Asheford Court neighborhood in Southeast D.C.

The 19-year-old, who has autism, told FOX 5 she relies on Bella for companionship and comfort.

The dog crawled out of the family’s backyard around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 after digging a hole under their fence. Surveillance video showed a woman picking up Bella after she got out.

The two-year-old Bichon Frise mix was returned to Maddie by D.C. police Sunday. A woman saw the FOX 5’s report and contacted our Shomari Stone and police.

"I am feeling so happy today," Maddie said. "I was so surprised that she came to my house and she told me everything, what was going on, and I want to thank FOX 5 for helping me out."