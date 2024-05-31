Teen's therapy dog stolen in Southeast DC

A teenage girl who has autism wants your help finding her therapy dog.

19-year-old Maddie is heartbroken after her therapy dog, Bella, went missing from their yard in the Asheford Court neighborhood in Southeast D.C.

Surveillance footage captured a woman picking up Bella after the dog crawled out of the backyard.

Bella is a two-year-old Bichon Frise mix. She is a small, kind, and loving dog who provides Maddie with companionship and comfort.

Maddie left Bella's water, food, and stuffed animals in place, hoping for her beloved pet's return.

The surveillance video shows Bella digging a hole under the fence at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

About ten minutes later, a white Chevrolet Impala, likely from the early 2000s, drove up. A young woman dressed in black pants, white sneakers, and a white shirt exited the car, picked up Bella, and drove away.

Maddie and her family are asking the community for help. If you recognize the woman or the car from the video, please contact D.C. police.