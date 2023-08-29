Video: Fight breaks out during attempted carjacking in Northeast, suspects armed with golf club

Metropolitan Police are investigating an attempted carjacking caught on-camera in Northeast.

According to police, an attempted carjacking was reported around 4:11 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of 1300 block of C Street. Police say the victim noticed a black colored

vehicle following him on 300 block of 13th Street, he then decided to pull over. That same vehicle drove around the block into the alley next to 310 13th Street.

Three suspects exited the black colored vehicle in the alley and approached the victim in his vehicle. According to the victim, the three suspects attempted to pull him out of his vehicle and he resisted while calling for help, a fight then ensued.

A bystander who witnessed the altercation decided to intervene. One of the suspects ran over to the black colored sedan and retrieved a golf club and walked towards the bystander. He then began to retreat from the brawl.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Toyota Camry with D.C. hard tag GF3361. Police say the vehicle was seen traveling westbound in the 1200 block of C Street.

Anyone with information on this incident or the four suspects involved is asked to contact police.