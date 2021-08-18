DC police investigating 2 shootings within 30 minutes of each other

D.C. police are investigating two shootings with two victims who were found "unconscious" and "not breathing" at two separate scenes within 30 minutes of each other on Wednesday.

One person was found "unconscious" and "not breathing" in the unit block of L Street, Northwest.

Another victim was found at a scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Southeast.

Police have not indicated whether the incidents are connected, but they arrive amid a surge in gun violence in the capital.