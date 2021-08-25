Video: Gunfire erupts in Northwest DC; police looking for 4 suspects in homicide of father, teacher

D.C. police are looking for four suspects and two vehicles after gunfire erupted in a Shaw, leaving a D.C. teacher and father dead.

Police began investigating on Saturday, July 31 when they responded to the scene in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest around 11:15 p.m. after hearing gunshots.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 31 year-old Kervin Sanches suffering from gunshot wounds. He died after being rushed to a local hospital.

Sanches’ fiancé, Patrice, told FOX 5 that when the shooting started, he shielded others from the gunfire.

A second victim also arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police do not believe the second victim’s injuries were life threatening.

Two vehicles and two suspects were caught on surveillance video.

The first vehicle of interest is described as a gray Pontiac G6. The second vehicle of interest is described as a silver 4-door Chrysler 300.

Police are offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

