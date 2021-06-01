DC Summer Restaurant Week returning in August

Summer Restaurant Week is returning to D.C. this August, a biannual event that allows residents and visitors to enjoy special promotions on the District's best restaurants.

Restaurant Week will take place Monday, August 9 through Sunday, August 15.

Participating restaurants will offer multi-course brunch and lunch menus for $22 per person, and multi-course dinner menus for $35 or $55 per person for on-premises dining. Many restaurants will also offer to-go dinner meals, available at two price points: $60 or $100 for two people and $100 or $200 for four people.



"We’re excited to begin rebuilding and recovering as an industry," said Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) President & CEO Kathy E. Hollinger. "The program is tailored to provide a range of dining comfort levels, offering outstanding on-premises menus as well as to-go offerings."

The official Restaurant Week website will launch in the coming weeks. Diners should visit the site to view participating restaurant menus, make reservations, and place orders. Participating restaurants will be added to the website as they join the promotion.