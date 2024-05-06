Expand / Collapse search

Security guards skipped pat-downs in Decades nightclub shooting: report

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  May 6, 2024 7:17pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
Report exposes security flaws in Decades nightclub shooting

An update on the shooting at a Dupont Circle nightclub that injured a bride-to-be and several other people. A recent report by D.C. police and the ABC board says surveillance video shows security guards not properly patting people down or using metal detector wands - because they hadn't been charged.

WASHINGTON - New details have emerged regarding the shooting at a Dupont Circle nightclub that injured a bride-to-be and several other people. 

A report by D.C. police and the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board states surveillance video shows security guards not properly patting people down or using metal detector wands because they hadn't been charged. 

Rennwel Mantock, 29, of Hyattsville, is accused of opening fire and hitting six people, including the bachelorette, after he was removed from the club on Friday, April 26. 

Officials say all the victims are recovering.

Mantock is in jail, charged with multiple counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and illegal possession of a firearm. The suspected gunman is expected in court Tuesday.

