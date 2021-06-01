DC offers 4-month amnesty for drivers with outstanding traffic tickets as enforcement resumes

A new, four-month amnesty program for drivers with outstanding traffic tickets begins Tuesday in D.C. as the city resumes issuing parking, photo enforcement, and minor moving violation fines.

The amnesty program runs from June 1 to September 30 of this year and will waive penalties, giving drivers the opportunity to pay the original ticket amount on outstanding fines.

The start date will coincide with the restart of other government functions such as parking enforcement, towing and vehicle registrations and inspections that had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say while penalties will be waived, the Department of Public Works says drivers eligible for the amnesty program will still need to pay tow and storage fees.

Residents can learn more about the program at ticketamnesty.dc.gov

MORE INFO FROM DC GOVERNMENT:

Parking Enforcement

As the amnesty program kicks off on June 1, DPW will resume full enforcement of the following parking violations:

Expired parking meters

Expired residential parking permits (RPP)

Expired vehicle tags

Parking in no parking zones (violators will be towed and ticketed)

Registration of residential out-of-state automobiles (ROSA)

Abandoned vehicles (i.e., with flat tires, expired registrations)

Solid Waste Management

DPW will also resume June 1:

Enforcing sanitation violations under the Solid Waste Education and Enforcement Program (SWEEP)

Street sweeping; therefore, vehicles parked in street sweeping zones during posted sweeping hours will be ticketed

As it has throughout the public health emergency, DPW continues to enforce safety violations (e.g., blocking a crosswalk or fire hydrant), bike lane violations, and the towing of dangerous vehicles. School zone parking enforcement restarted on March 15.

Vehicle and Driver Renewals, New Tiered RPP Fees, Ticket Hearings

The District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) is also restarting certain requirements on June 1, as follows:

All District-registered vehicles must display valid registration and inspection stickers to avoid penalties and enforcement. Registration renewals are not eligible for in-person transactions. Renew online, on the DCDMV App, or by mail. Vehicle inspection is available on a first come, first service basis.

Any registration renewed with an RPP request on or after June 1 will be subject to new tiered RPP fees.

Any ticket issued after June 1 will be subject to adjudication hearing timelines listed on the back of the ticket. Tickets issued between January 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021 are still eligible for adjudication and payment of the original fine until September 30, 2021.

More Functions to Restart July 1

Residents should prepare for enforcement of the following programs beginning July 1, 2021:

DPW will begin booting vehicles with two or more unsatisfied parking, photo, and/or minor moving violation tickets over 60 days old.

DC DMV will require all expired DC driver licenses and ID Cards to be renewed before July 1, 2021. Failure to comply may result in enforcement. Residents with a REAL ID credential (black star in right corner) should renew online, on the DCDMV App, or by mail. Residents without a REAL ID credential and residents 70 years older and older must make an online appointment to renew their credential in-person.

The Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) will require residents to present a DC medical cannabis program patient or caregiver registration card with a valid expiration date in order to purchase up to 4 ounces of medical cannabis within a 30-day rolling period from a registered DC dispensary.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) will begin accepting renewal applications for occupational and professional licenses starting July 1, 2021; enforcement will begin on September 1, 2021.