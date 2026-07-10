The Brief DC alleges the owners let both buildings fall into severe disrepair. A 2024 gas explosion displaced tenants after repeated complaints about stoves and gas lines. The District seeks repairs, restitution for tenants and reimbursement of emergency housing costs.



Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb has filed a lawsuit against the owners of two apartment buildings, accusing them of allowing the properties to fall into severe disrepair and failing to reimburse the District for emergency housing costs after a gas explosion forced dozens of tenants from their homes.

The lawsuit alleges that John and Herminia Steininger let their buildings at 1433 Columbia Road NW and 1841 Lamont Street NW deteriorate to the point of endangering residents’ health and safety. Since 2018, the owners have received more than 120 housing code citations and over $140,000 in fines but made no repairs, Schwalb said.

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The Columbia Road building is a 33‑unit apartment complex and the Lamont Street property has four units. Violations include broken windows, sinks and toilets, rodent infestations, hazardous electrical wiring, water leaks, inoperable smoke and fire alarms, and the use of lead‑based paint. According to the attorney general’s office, none of the violations have been addressed.

On Sept. 20, 2024, a gas explosion at the Columbia Road building injured a tenant who suffered first‑ and second‑degree burns to her face, limbs and torso. Incident reports say tenants had repeatedly complained about problems with their stoves and gas lines, but the owners did not act. After the explosion, the Department of Buildings declared the property unfit for occupancy, and all residents were forced to leave immediately.

DC sues apartment complex landlords over conditions, gas explosion that displaced residents, AG says

The Office of the Tenant Advocate provided emergency housing assistance for displaced tenants, costing the District $260,299. Schwalb’s office says the owners have not repaid those expenses.

"These landlords neglected their properties and legal obligations, forcing their tenants to live in deplorable conditions and leading to a dangerous explosion that displaced dozens of residents and cost the District hundreds of thousands of dollars," Schwalb said in a statement. He said keeping safe, habitable housing is essential to addressing the city’s affordability challenges and that the lawsuit seeks to restore the units and recover money for the District and affected tenants.

Department of Buildings Director Brian Hanlon said the city mounted an "immediate and aggressive" response after the explosion, evacuating and inspecting the building, providing emergency accommodations, translating resources for non‑English speakers and connecting residents with assistance. He said DOB also gathered evidence for enforcement actions and supports the lawsuit as a message that negligent landlords will be held accountable.

The attorney general’s office is seeking to remedy the housing code violations, recover restitution and damages for tenants, reimburse OTA’s costs and impose civil penalties on the owners.