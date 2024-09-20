One person was injured after a gas explosion damaged a D.C. apartment building and forced residents to evacuate on Friday.

The explosion happened around 9:30 a.m. at a four-story apartment building in the 1400 block of Columbia Road in the northwest. Visible damage could be seen on the third floor of the building, according to a D.C. fire department post on X.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Gas explosion at DC apartment building leaves 1 injured; residents forced to evacuate