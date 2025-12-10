Maryland Capital Park Police searching for suspect accused of assault on trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Investigators with the Maryland National Capital Park Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a person on a trail in Montgomery County.
What we know:
Police say the suspect is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that reportedly occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 on the Northwest Branch Trail between Oakview Drive and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring.
The suspect (see sketch) is described as a:
- Hispanic male, approximately 18–22 years old
- Height: approximately 5’11" to 6’
- Weight: approximately 130 lbs, slim build
- Wearing eyeglasses with a black frame
- Clothing: dark-colored joggers, dark-colored zipped-up hoodie, black sneakers with white bottom, and a black beanie
- Ear-length wavy hair
What we don't know:
Police have not released details on the assault or the victim.
Anyone with information that may help identify this person, please contact the Park Police tip line at 301-929-2748 or email crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.