Maryland Capital Park Police searching for suspect accused of assault on trail

Published  December 10, 2025 8:45pm EST
The Brief

    • Maryland National Capital Park Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a person on a trail in Montgomery County. 
    • The attack happened on Saturday, Nov. 1 on the Northwest Branch Trail between Oakview Drive and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring.
    • Anyone with information that may help identify this person, please contact the Park Police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Investigators with the Maryland National Capital Park Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a person on a trail in Montgomery County. 

What we know:

Police say the suspect is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that reportedly occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 on the Northwest Branch Trail between Oakview Drive and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring.

The suspect (see sketch) is described as a: 

  • Hispanic male, approximately 18–22 years old
  • Height: approximately 5’11" to 6’
  • Weight: approximately 130 lbs, slim build
  • Wearing eyeglasses with a black frame
  • Clothing: dark-colored joggers, dark-colored zipped-up hoodie, black sneakers with white bottom, and a black beanie
  • Ear-length wavy hair

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on the assault or the victim.

Anyone with information that may help identify this person, please contact the Park Police tip line at 301-929-2748 or email crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.

