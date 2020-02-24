DC Sniper Supreme Court case dropped after Virginia passes juvenile parole eligibility law

article

One of two men convicted in connection with the infamous D.C. Sniper murders is one step closer to parole.

On Monday, attorneys representing Lee Boyd Malvo agreed not to seek and resentencing after a case challenging his sentence was dismissed.

According to the court’s decision, new legislation signed by Governor Ralph Northam rendered the challenge moot because it called for parole eligibility for juvenile offenders who’ve served 20 years in prison.

Malvo’s life sentences currently remain in place.

He received four life sentences in 2002 for killing three people in Virginia alongside his accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, the Washington Post noted.

He also received six additional life sentences for six killings in Maryland.