Teen girl, 3 other people shot in southeast DC

Police confirm four people, including a teenage girl, are hurt after a shooting in southeast D.C. on Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE just after 6 p.m. There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were breathing and conscious, police said.

Two more victims were then found to be at area hospitals being treated for gunshot wounds. Those two victims are a man and a teenage girl, according to police.

Police posted on social media that the public should be on the lookout for "4 black males operating a dark colored Hyundai".

An officer was reportedly involved in an accident while heading to the shooting, police said. The officer is expected to be okay, as the injuries were not considered life-threatening.