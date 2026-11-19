The Brief D.C. Shadow Senator Ankit Jain announced his campaign for the council's at-large seat. The seat was vacated by Robert White, who stepped down to become the D.C. delegate. A special election to permanently fill the seat will be held in April.



One of Washington, D.C.’s U.S. shadow senators, Ankit Jain, is entering the race for the council’s at-large seat.

What we know:

Jain has served as a shadow senator since early 2025. A shadow senator is an elected official who represents a U.S. territory or district, like D.C. or Puerto Rico, that does not have voting representation in the U.S. Senate.

Prior to his current role, Jain worked as a voting rights attorney and gained experience with legislative advocacy and policy development.

His campaign platform promotes more affordable housing, faster buses in more areas, less corruption, economic growth, an increase in federal jobs and fighting cuts to government services. He also said that since becoming a shadow senator, he has worked to defend D.C.’s laws against congressional interference by meeting with lawmakers and organizing advocacy efforts.

What they're saying:

"D.C. is at a defining moment, and our residents deserve leadership that understands both the challenges and opportunities ahead," Jain said. "I’m running because Washingtonians deserve a Councilmember who believes a better world is possible and has the skills, energy, and work ethic to make it happen. I’m running because I don’t believe we have to choose between ambition and concrete results. Between protecting our most vulnerable and growing our economy."

"I believe we can pair bold ideas with practical plans and protect vulnerable communities while improving D.C.’s economy," Jain added. "I want to help build a government that is both ambitious in its goals and that has the ability to make those goals a reality."

The backstory:

The at-large council seat was vacated by Robert White, who stepped down to become the D.C. delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

READ MORE | Jamal Holtz appointed interim at-large councilmember in DC

In the interim, the D.C. Democratic State Committee, the elected body representing Democratic voters across the District of Columbia, appointed Jamal Holtz to fill the vacancy left by White. Holtz, a fourth-generation Washingtonian who grew up in Ward 8 and lives in Ward 6, was sworn in on Nov. 9.

What's next:

The party's ad-hoc committee is continuing its selection process for a person to fill the seat until the special election winner is certified.

A special election to permanently fill the seat will be held in April.