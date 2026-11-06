Jamal Holtz appointed interim at-large councilmember in DC

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The Brief The DC Democratic State Committee has appointed Jamal Holtz as interim at-large councilmember. The committee acted under emergency authority and called for Holtz's immediate swearing-in. The party formally notified Council Chairman Phil Mendelson on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



The DC Democratic State Committee has appointed Jamal Holtz as interim at-large councilmember to fill the vacancy created by Councilmember Robert White’s resignation.

The committee acted through its executive committee under emergency authority and called for Holtz's immediate swearing-in.

The party formally notified D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and the District of Columbia Board of Elections of the decision on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Party officials noted that the appointment is on a limited basis, with plans to follow a full ad hoc process administered by 13 party members representing all eight wards. Holtz is a fourth-generation Washingtonian.

The DC Democratic Party serves as the elected body representing Democratic voters across the District of Columbia.