Robert White resigns from DC Council to ensure eligibility for delegate

The Brief Robert White resigned as at-large D.C. Councilmember. The move was meant to ensure he is eligible as the Democratic nominee for D.C. delegate in the midterm election. White's resignation is due to a 1970s law that says the delegate cannot hold another paid public office on election day.



Robert White officially resigned from the D.C. Council on Monday. The at-large councilmember stepped down to ensure his eligibility as the Democratic nominee for D.C. delegate in Tuesday's election.

What we know:

A 1970s law says the delegate cannot hold another paid public office on election day.

White spoke outside of the Wilson building after his resignation, where he thanked his staff and family.

READ MORE | At-Large DC Councilmember Robert White to resign council seat to ensure eligibility for delegate

"I want to make sure that there is nothing that stands between, or even appears to stand between, this day and the next mission," White said.

"This is a time where we can make great progress, but only if we make a couple of sacrifices here and there," White added.

White has served on the council for 10 years. If elected, he would take over for longtime D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton.

"What I have tried to do in these 10 years is to never forget why I ran," White said. "I ran for the council because I grew up in this city feeling like myself and people like my family too often got ignored."

Last week, the D.C. Democratic Party said it was working to fill the Democratic At-large Councilmember vacancy, saying the selection would be made at an appropriate time.