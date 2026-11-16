Fairfax County band director due in court on child sexual abuse material, solicitation charges

The Brief Aaron Morgan, 38, is due in court. Fairfax County Police said detectives recovered electronic evidence during the investigation. A preliminary hearing on the five material-related charges is scheduled for Feb. 25.



A longtime Fairfax County high school band director accused of possessing child sexual abuse material and soliciting a minor is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for a bond hearing.

Aaron Morgan, 38, is due in court at 9 a.m. following his arrest last week in connection with an investigation involving a student at Woodson High School.

Fairfax County Public Schools officials initially alerted authorities amid concerns about Morgan's alleged conduct toward a student, according to reports.

Fairfax County Police said detectives recovered electronic evidence during the investigation. Morgan faces five counts of production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and solicitation of a minor.

Aaron Morgan (Fairfax County Police Department)

Under Virginia law, production charges involving a minor can carry prison sentences of up to 30 years upon conviction, depending on the circumstances.

Morgan has led the band program at Woodson High School since 2016. Before joining the district, he worked as a band director at a high school in Georgia, and his school biography notes he earned a master's degree in music performance from Arizona State University in 2013.

Fairfax County Public Schools said Morgan has been placed on leave without pay, adding that student safety is a top priority and the district is cooperating with police.

He is held on no bond. A preliminary hearing on the five material-related charges is scheduled for Feb. 25.