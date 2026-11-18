Image 1 of 4 ▼ A detail photo of the proposed "Independence Arch," Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

The Brief A federal judge extended a block on construction of Trump's arch project. The block will remain in place through December 3. It comes as the judge's previous order blocking construction was set to expire on Thursday, Nov. 19.



A federal judge on Wednesday extended a block on the construction of President Donald Trump's Arch until early December.

What we know:

The order, which was set to expire on Thursday, Nov. 19, was originally issued hours after the project received approval from the National Capital Planning Commission. The order blocks construction through Dec. 3.

In early November, the commission voted 8 to 4 to approve the 250-foot-tall arch. The project would be built in front of Arlington National Cemetery. The approval came despite hours of public testimony that mostly consisted of opposition.

The project has faced ongoing legal challenges from preservation groups as well as the family of John F. Kennedy. Nine members of the Kennedy family filed a motion to intervene in two existing lawsuits seeking to halt construction. The family asked the judge to block, saying it would cast a shadow over the gravesides of their relatives at Arlington National Cemetery.

READ MORE | Kennedy family members ask judge to block Trump’s memorial arch, citing shadow over Arlington gravesites

According to the motion, the shadow would "fundamentally alter the experience of visiting the gravesites."

Officials across the region have also voiced opposition to the Arch project, citing potential threats to air traffic safety and a lack of authority to build a monument without Congressional approval.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the White House for comment.