article



Authorities have lifted a "secured" status at a Stafford County middle school after a large police presence responded to investigate a report of gunshots in the area Wednesday morning.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Shasta Place around 10:45 a.m. to investigate the report.

T. Benton Gayle Middle School had been placed on secured status out of an abundance of caution while deputies investigated, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.