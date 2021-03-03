DC sex assault suspect dead after falling from roof of building while fleeing police, authorities say

Authorities say a sex assault suspect is dead after falling from the roof of a building early Wednesday morning while trying to flee police in Northwest D.C.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m., when officers responded to a burglary call in the 2500 block of Porter Street.

Investigators say the suspect was able to get into two occupied residences in the building. In one of the units, the suspect sexually assaulted a female victim, police say.

The suspect then fled by going to the roof of the building and hanging over the ledge but fell and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Advertisement

The investigation is still continuing. Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.