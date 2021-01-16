DC sets new daily record for coronavirus cases

article

The coronavirus pandemic has reached new heights in the nation's capital.

D.C. officials reported a new daily record for new COVID-19 cases this week.

The 430 cases reported Monday is higher than the previous record of 392 on Dec. 4.

The number of new infections remained at high levels on Friday, with 397 new cases reported.

The District also reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, raising the local death toll to 847.

The new surge in coronavirus cases arrives just days before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

Officials are urging people to stay home on Inauguration Day out of two concerns: the pandemic and domestic terrorism threats.

Vaccination efforts are underway in D.C. Local officials recently expanded their vaccination program to all District residents ages 65 and older.

The CDC says nearly 40,000 District residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

About 8,250 D.C. residents have received both prescribed vaccine doses.