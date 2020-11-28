DC reports new daily case record for COVID-19

article

The coronavirus pandemic has reached new reported heights in the nation's capital.

D.C. officials reported 371 new coronavirus cases on Friday. That is a new daily record since the pandemic began:

FOX 5's Evan Lambert notes that the case total coincides with the high number of tests conducted ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Still, the District's daily case rates have trended in the wrong direction recently.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new coronavirus restrictions this week in an attempt to slow the local spread of COVID-19.

Friday's figures suggest those new restrictions may be here to stay until the expected rollout of COVID-19 vaccines:

The developments follow similar trends in suburban Maryland, Virginia and many other places in the United States.

D.C. has reported 678 COVID-19 deaths and 21,308 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

