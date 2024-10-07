DC serial rape suspect arrested; VA bus aide charged with assaulting kids; woman shot near Nationals Park

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

A northern Virginia family is finally getting closure after a New York man pleaded guilty to the murder of 37-year-old Robin Lawrence.

Lawrence was found stabbed to death inside her Springfield home in November 1994.

A jury has found former Fairfax County police sergeant Wesley Shifflett not guilty of involuntary manslaughter but guilty of reckless handling of a firearm.

The verdict comes after jurors deliberated for over 10 hours regarding Shifflett’s actions during a fatal shooting incident last year outside Tysons Corner Center, a busy shopping mall in Northern Virginia.

A Virginia school district is reeling after a 22-year-old substitute bus aide was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting several young children with disabilities aboard a school bus.

Miguel Velasco of Fredericksburg is currently jailed without bond on multiple charges that include eight counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child, indecent liberties, and sodomy of a child.

D.C. police Wednesday announced the arrest of a man suspected in a series of sexual assaults in off-campus apartments more than a decade ago.

At the time of the attacks, the unknown suspect was referred to as the ‘Georgetown Cuddler’ but police say the victims were raped.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening near Nationals Park, where the Washington Nationals were playing against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street S.W., just blocks from the stadium.