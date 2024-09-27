Man shot near Nationals Park during game against Phillies; police searching for suspect

article

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening near Nationals Park, where the Washington Nationals are currently playing against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street S.W., just blocks from the stadium.

The call came in at approximately 6:51 p.m., minutes after the first pitch, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Upon arrival, MPD said its officers found a man who was "conscious and breathing." His current condition has not been released.

So far, the Nationals have not commented on the incident outside the stadium. This game is the third-to-last of the Nationals' season.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a man with a beard, wearing all dark clothing. The suspect was last seen heading southbound in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street S.W.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the police.