DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police

Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds.

The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C.

Police tell FOX 5 that the worker had the gun in his bag and put the bag through the security scanner where it was discovered.

Officials say the worker was placed under arrest. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is continuing at this time.