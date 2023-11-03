Expand / Collapse search

DC road closures ahead of Pro-Palestine weekend protests

By
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 DC

Pro-Palestine demonstrators on National Mall

Pro-Palestinian Cease fire protests increase on the National Mall, coming a few days after some 300 protesters were arrested inside the Cannon House Office Building rotunda.

WASHINGTON - A Pro-Palestine rally is heading to D.C. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Here's what you need to know about road closures in the area.

Officials expect very large crowds between 24,000 to 30,000 attendees in the district and will begin putting safety measures in place Friday night. The event is set to include a march, roughly 35 speakers, and musical performances. 

The march route stretches begins at Freedom plaza and will head North on 14th Street, to K Street, West on K Street to 17th Street, South on 17th Street to the closed portion of Pennsylvania Avenue, east bound to 15th Street, South on 15th Street, and loop back to the initial starting point. 

Drivers are advised to expect road closures and delays in the area of the above locations. 

