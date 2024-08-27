DC restaurant responds to Keith Lee review 'we would reach out directly and make this right'

Keith Lee, viral TikToker and food critic, visited D.C. and one of the restaurants that he didn't name, but people in the comments quickly recognized it was Oohhs and Aahhs.

The business has been in D.C. for 21 years and is often listed as one of the best Black-owned businesses.

Director of operations Keya Barnes took the time to speak with Fox 5's Homa Bash after Lee's review, in which he said he couldn't even taste the food because it was cooked in the same grease as shellfish, which he's allergic to.

"We were actually very excited that Keith Lee was coming to the DMV. We really truly believe if he had the opportunity to try our cuisine and try our food, he would love it," Barnes said. "We do feel like it's extremely unfortunate the food they did get from us, they weren't able to try based on the way it was served."

Barnes said they don't know which of the three locations Lee went to, or what time of day, which has made it difficult to pinpoint how the mistake was made.

"But I will say this: Keith Lee, if you're still in the DMV, we would love it if you'd reach out. Even if you don't want to try the food again, it is always our mission and goal to serve the best food possible and anytime that we make a mistake, we like to own it. And he always talks about being treated like a regular guest. If he were a regular guest, we would reach out directly and make this right," Barnes said.