DC residents average 57 robocalls per month: report

A new report says Americans received a record 5.7 billion robocalls in October, with D.C. residents getting the most per person.

The report by Youmail, a free robocall blocking app for mobile phones, says people in D.C. got an average of 57 robocalls per person in October.

It also says that the U.S. has received roughly 49 billion robocalls already this year, more than were received during the full year of 2018.

In just the last week, members of Congress have reached an agreement on new legislation they believe the president will ultimately sign.

It would require phone carriers to verify calls and allow you to block robocalls for free.

But these are not the first efforts by the federal government to crack down on robocalls, so it remains to be seen if this latest attempt will finally have numbers going down.

