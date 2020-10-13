DC reopens some indoors pools, fitness centers for registered visitors

The District opened a select number of Department of Parks and Recreation community centers, recreation centers, and aquatic facilities on Tuesday, October 13. (FULL LIST)

The reopening provides residents with access to fitness centers and indoor swimming pools.

All visitors are required to make an online reservation for a specific time window to use any fitness center or indoor pool. Visitors will also be required to wear a face covering and have a valid state ID.

Walk-ins without reservations will not be permitted and locker rooms and changing areas will remain closed.

LAP SWIM:

To best serve residents, reservation maximums per household member have been implemented.

To ensure equitable use of lap swim lanes, individuals are allowed to make a maximum of three (3) reservations per seven (7) day period, 1 reservation max per day.

Reservations can be made up to seven (7) days in advance.

DPR currently gives preference to DC Residents.

Lap swim reservations are available in 45 min increments.

Monday - Friday: 6am-12pm / 4pm-9pm (Closed 12pm-4pm)

Saturday: 10am-4pm

Sunday: Closed

LOCATIONS:

Barry Farm 1230 SUMNER RD SE

Marie Reed 2200 CHAMPLAIN ST NW

Rumsey 635 NORTH CAROLINA AVE SE

Takoma 300 VAN BUREN ST NW

Turkey Thicket 1100 MICHIGAN AVE NE

Wilson 4551 FORT DR NW

FITNESS CENTERS:

To best serve residents, reservation maximums per household member have been implemented.

To ensure equitable use of fitness centers, individuals are allowed to make a maximum of four (4) reservations per seven (7) day period, 1 reservation max per day.

Reservations can be made up to seven (7) days in advance.

DPR currently gives preference to DC Residents.

Fitness center reservations are available in 45 min increments.

Monday - Friday: 6am-10am / 3pm-7pm (Closed 10am-3pm)

Saturday: 9am-5pm

Sunday: Closed

LOCATIONS:

Barry Farm 1230 SUMNER RD SE

Bald Eagle 100 JOLIET ST SW

Benning Storddert 100 STODDERT PLACE SE

Columbia Heights 1480 GIRARD ST NW

Deanwood 1350 49TH ST NE

Edgewood 300 EVARTS ST NE

Emery Heights 5701 GEORGIA AVE NW

Fort Stanton 1812 ERIE ST SE

Kenilworth 4321 ORD ST NE

Palisades 5200 SHERIER PL NW

Raymond 3725 10TH ST NW

Ridge Road 830 RIDGE RD SE

Turkey Thicket 1100 MICHIGAN AVE NE