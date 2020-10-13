DC reopens some indoors pools, fitness centers for registered visitors
WASHINGTON - The District opened a select number of Department of Parks and Recreation community centers, recreation centers, and aquatic facilities on Tuesday, October 13. (FULL LIST)
The reopening provides residents with access to fitness centers and indoor swimming pools.
All visitors are required to make an online reservation for a specific time window to use any fitness center or indoor pool. Visitors will also be required to wear a face covering and have a valid state ID.
Walk-ins without reservations will not be permitted and locker rooms and changing areas will remain closed.
LAP SWIM:
To best serve residents, reservation maximums per household member have been implemented.
To ensure equitable use of lap swim lanes, individuals are allowed to make a maximum of three (3) reservations per seven (7) day period, 1 reservation max per day.
Reservations can be made up to seven (7) days in advance.
DPR currently gives preference to DC Residents.
Lap swim reservations are available in 45 min increments.
Monday - Friday: 6am-12pm / 4pm-9pm (Closed 12pm-4pm)
Saturday: 10am-4pm
Sunday: Closed
LOCATIONS:
Barry Farm 1230 SUMNER RD SE
Marie Reed 2200 CHAMPLAIN ST NW
Rumsey 635 NORTH CAROLINA AVE SE
Takoma 300 VAN BUREN ST NW
Turkey Thicket 1100 MICHIGAN AVE NE
Wilson 4551 FORT DR NW
FITNESS CENTERS:
To best serve residents, reservation maximums per household member have been implemented.
To ensure equitable use of fitness centers, individuals are allowed to make a maximum of four (4) reservations per seven (7) day period, 1 reservation max per day.
Reservations can be made up to seven (7) days in advance.
DPR currently gives preference to DC Residents.
Fitness center reservations are available in 45 min increments.
Monday - Friday: 6am-10am / 3pm-7pm (Closed 10am-3pm)
Saturday: 9am-5pm
Sunday: Closed
LOCATIONS:
Barry Farm 1230 SUMNER RD SE
Bald Eagle 100 JOLIET ST SW
Benning Storddert 100 STODDERT PLACE SE
Columbia Heights 1480 GIRARD ST NW
Deanwood 1350 49TH ST NE
Edgewood 300 EVARTS ST NE
Emery Heights 5701 GEORGIA AVE NW
Fort Stanton 1812 ERIE ST SE
Kenilworth 4321 ORD ST NE
Palisades 5200 SHERIER PL NW
Raymond 3725 10TH ST NW
Ridge Road 830 RIDGE RD SE
Turkey Thicket 1100 MICHIGAN AVE NE