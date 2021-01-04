DC releases website, target dates for COVID-19 vaccinations

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and city leaders have released target dates for COVID-19 vaccinations in the District as they work to distribute the vaccine to citizens and frontline workers.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The D.C. Department of Health has launched the website, VACCINATE.DC.GOV, for healthcare workers -- the first in line for the vaccine -- to schedule their appointments.

Bowser said that the city hopes to open vaccine scheduling to residents who are 65 and older by the week of January 11. They hope to accommodate essential workers -- including public safety workers, grocery store workers, workers in PreK educational settings and other childcare settings -- by the week of January 25. D.C. residents with chronic medical conditions and other essential workers should be allowed to schedule a vaccine appointment by the week of February 1.

RELATED: US coronavirus death toll surpasses 350,000 as experts anticipate post-holiday surge

Advertisement

At this time, healthcare workers who are directly or indirectly exposed to infectious materials and who work in hospitals, long-term or intermediate care facilities, emergency medical services, frontline public health settings, home health aides, outpatient settings dental and pharmacy settings are urged to use the portal and to schedule vaccination appointments immediately.

Nearly 17,000 people have currently received the vaccine in D.C. Over 40,000 doses already have been delivered and an additional 4,200 will become available this week. Officials say that this week, the first group of vaccinated workers are scheduled to receive their second dose.