DC releases guidance on celebrating Halloween safely during the pandemic

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced guidelines on celebrating Halloween safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged by officials, as "it involves close contact with people not in your househould."

DC Health has categorized popular activities into three categories with suggestions on how to adhere to their reccomendations:

Lower risk:

- Decorate your house and yard in a Halloween theme. Have neighborhood drive-through events where families can stay in their cars and view.

- Carve pumpkins with your household and display the pumpkins outdoors.

- Decorate your apartment or living space for Halloween.

- Have a “Trick-or-Treat Candy Hunt” with members of your own household.

- Have an online costume party, costume contest or pumpkin carving via video chat.

- Post your best Family Costume on social media using and compete with your friends for the most likes.

Medium risk:

- Participate in one-way trick or treating where individually packaged treat bags are lined up at edge of a yard or for children to grab- and- go one at a time.

- Hold a small group outdoor costume parade and/or contest with social distancing and face

coverings.

- Create an open-air, one-way walk-through outdoor Haunted Forest with social distancing. Greater social distancing is necessary if screaming is anticipated.

- Visit pumpkin patches or orchards with social distancing.

- Hold an outdoor small group Halloween movie night with social distancing.

- Participate in or create other events that are held outdoors and allow attendees to stay in their cars or socially distanced.

High risk:

- Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

- “Trunk-or-treating” where children take candy from trunks of cars in large parking lots.

- Taking candy from communal candy bowls.

- Going on hayrides with people not from your household.

- Going to indoor Haunted Houses.

- Bobbing for apples.

Health officials said people in the District should avoid participating in any high-risk activities.