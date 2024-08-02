Dangerously hot and humid conditions continue on Friday across the D.C. region with temperatures in the upper-90s and heat index values that could exceed 110 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. in Washington, D.C., Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Mary`s Counties in Maryland, and in Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and King George Counties in Virginia.

A heat advisory is also in effect from noon to 8 p.m. in Central and Southeast Montgomery and Central and Southeast Howard Counties in Maryland and in Fairfax, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Southern Fauquier and Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park Counties in Virginia.

A mostly sunny morning is expected with possible scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in by the afternoon sometime between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Rain and storms are also likely later tonight, after 9 p.m.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC region under heat warnings, advisories Friday; heat index values up to 110-plus degrees

The National Weather Service says drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun during periods of extreme heat.

Residents should check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during times of excessive heat. It’s also advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.