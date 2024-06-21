DC Region under excessive heat watch, 100-degree weekend weather expected

Heading into the weekend, the majority of the D.C. area has been placed under an excessive heat watch.

According to FOX's Mike Thomas, this means there is an increased potential for the heat index value to reach or exceed 110 degrees during this time period.

The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Weekend forecast: 100-degree weather on Saturday, Sunday

By the weekend, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, and potentially even triple digits.

Throughout the weekend, the "crest" of the ridge will be shifting from the eastern United States, to the southwestern United States. As this happens, more mid-level northwesterly flow will intrude on the surface heat and humidity. Because of this, we have brought in the chance for a pop-up storm on Saturday, with a bit of a better chance by the second half of the day on Sunday.

With this level of heat and humidity, any storms that fire will have the chance to become severe. Something to watch as we move through the course of this very hot week ahead.

DC heat alerts

Heat will not be the only concern here in the D.C. region, but an extreme heat index, which is a measure of what the temperature feels like when combined with humidity, will be possible as well.

Friday through Monday will be the most extreme heat in the short term, with Sunday having the unfortunate distinction of being the "worst of the worst."

The National Weather Service (NWS) is noting that heat-related impacts are expected to be greatest on Sunday, when excessive humidity could get the heat index into the 105-110°F range, enough for rare excessive heat alerts in the D.C. region. The NWS Heatrisk analysis is forecasting level 4, magenta level extreme heat risk on Sunday afternoon, their highest level of concern.

According to NWS, this level is issued for rare and/or long-duration extreme heat events with little to no overnight relief that will impact anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts are likely on most health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.