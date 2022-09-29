DC prepares as remnants of Hurricane Ian expected as tropical storm into weekend

The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it aims for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm.

The storm left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.

Christopher Rodriguez, the Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, told FOX 5 that the remnants of the storm are expected to move north into the D.C. region starting late Friday into Saturday and lasting through the weekend.

Rodriguez says periods of sustained rain are expected across the area. He said making hurricane preparedness plans are essential across any region that could be impacted by hurricanes.

D.C. residents can prepare online at Alert.DC.Gov and Ready.DC.Gov.