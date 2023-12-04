It will be just cold enough later this week that the D.C. area could see a mix of rain and snow move across the region early Wednesday morning.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says that a possible weak clipper system is expected to move across the area beginning late Tuesday into the overnight hours.

Any snowflakes spotted in our area early Wednesday morning would be short-lived with no accumulation expected, Barnes says.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC region could see rain, snow mix from clipper system early Wednesday morning

The better chances for snow shower activity will be to the north and west of the District, he added.

Once the clipper system moves out of our area, we can expect partly sunny skies with temperatures in the 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures in the 40s continue on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees by Sunday.