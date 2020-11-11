DC reports 206 new coronavirus cases Wednesday; highest single day spike since May

Washington, D.C. officials are reporting 206 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says that, according to a D.C. official, that's the highest single day spike since May 20 of this year when 237 cases were reported.

The new numbers bring the District's overall positive case total to 18,379.

Medical syringe is seen with 'covid-19' sign displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo taken in Poland on October 12, 2020. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Health officials say 657 District residents have died from COVID-19.

D.C. is currently under travel restrictions that include requiring COVID-19 tests for some visitors.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed earlier this week that she traveled to Delaware and was present when President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches over the weekend. The Mayor's office tells FOX 5 the trip is considered "essential travel" because the Mayor met with members of the Biden-Harris campaign in her "official capacity" as D.C.'s Mayor while there.

Advertisement

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic