DC rapper 'Baby Jamo' denied bond after Capitol Complex crash, gun charges

A D.C. rapper who goes by "Baby Jamo" will stay behind bars after a judge denied him bond Thursday.

Baby Jamo, whose real name is Ricardo Glass, was arrested along with Onesetale Okojie early Sunday morning.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer spotted Glass and Okojie, around 2:15 a.m., stopped at a green light near Union Station.

Photo via D.C. district court documents

Suspecting the driver was impaired, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop to check on both men in the vehicle.

That's when USCP said they sped off and crashed the Infiniti Q50 into a Capitol Complex barrier. After the collision, both 20-year-olds ran away and police reported one of them threw a gun with a giggle switch into a flower bed. Another Glock handgun, which police said had a 22 round extended magazine on it, was found on the passenger seat.

The vehicle they were in was also found to have been stolen out of Prince George's County.

"This is just another example of our officers and their vigilance and perseverance putting away dangerous criminals," said USCP Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher. "They are constantly working to keep everyone safe throughout the Capitol Complex."

Glass and Okojie are being charged with carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property of $1,000 or more, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, among other offenses.

In October, Glass released his debut album, titled "Backdoor Con Artist." It features songs such as "Blowin that K & That Pistol," and "14,712 Hours Later."