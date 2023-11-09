The ATF is warning of gun conversion devices as more and more of these accessories are being found on the District’s streets.

These gun conversion devices, also called "giggle switches," "Glock switches," or just "switches," can convert a semi-automatic firearm into a machine gun.

"Would you want to be a police officer in the streets up against something like this?" FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez asked AFTF Firearms Enforcement Officer Wayne Moser.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez shooting a semi-automatc handgun with a switch on it.

"No," he answered, "and I wouldn’t be a civilian in the streets either if these are out there. [The] main thing is they’re uncontrollable."

The ATF allowed FOX 5 to shoot a semi-automatic handgun with a switch on the back end of the slide. The force of the rapid-fire immediately pulled our reporter’s arms up. This is the concern authorities have with criminals using these switches and high-capacity magazines.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Craig Kailimai told FOX 5 there are cases where innocent people are hit. It also creates a greater danger to law enforcement.

To anyone who knows these devices are in their home, Kailimai made this plea to report it: "You don’t want to wait until something happens in your neighborhood or something happens to a family member or a loved one. These weapons are in the community. We know that, and we all need to do something about it."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gun conversion devices a growing threat in DC, ATF warns

SAC Kailimai told FOX 5 they’ve seen about a 45% increase in switches being used in D.C. crimes. The ATF’s NIBIN Lab processes ballistic evidence from firearms recovered by D.C. police.

An agency spokesperson told FOX 5 that in 2022, D.C. removed 123 firearms with Glock switches from D.C.’s streets. This year, police have recovered at least 165.

The Metropolitan Police Department provided FOX 5 with the 2023 YTD firearm recovery numbers:

2023 YTD

Total Firearms (including Privately Made Firearms): 2,691

Privately Made Firearms: 352

Glock Switches: 165

Felony in Possession Arrests: 434

FOX 5 was told people can easily buy these conversion devices online, mostly from China. Adults and teens are even 3D printing these devices. Switches for a handgun appear to be the size of a dime.

SAC Kailimai told FOX 5 that most of the switches recovered are being used on handguns, which are easier to conceal.

"You don’t know if they’re equipped with a fully automatic machine gun basically, so that poses significant dangers to law enforcement," he added.

Some of the recent bills introduced in D.C. to address the crime crisis target this issue, calling for increased penalties.

You can report illegal guns and devices by contacting: 1-888-ATF-TIPS.