DC ranked 2nd worst traffic in the country, Baltimore in the top 10

A new survey found that D.C. has some of the worst traffic in the country. In fact, the survey conducted by geolocation technology specialist TomTom found that D.C. is ranked as the second city with the worst traffic in the country.

The average travel time for just six miles of driving is 21 minutes and 20 seconds, according to TomTom.

Commuters in the district lost roughly 86 hours to rush-hour traffic in 2023. The nation's capital is also ranked as the third most congested U.S. city, with an average time of five minutes and thirty-seven seconds lost due to traffic for a six-mile trip, according to a separate TomTom ranking.

Baltimore, Maryland ranked sixth on the list. The average travel time for roughly six miles of driving is 17 minutes and 40 seconds, according to TomTom.

Top 10 U.S. cities with the worst traffic

New York City Washington, D.C. San Francisco Boston Chicago Baltimore Seattle Philadelphia Los Angeles Miami

Richmond, Virginia ranked at 44 on the list and Virginia Beach at 45.

