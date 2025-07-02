DC ramp closed indefinitely following sinkhole discovery

The Brief The National Park Service (NPS) has closed the Potomac Street NW ramp indefinitely after two sinkholes appeared in the area. The ramp will reopen once the sinkholes are corrected, but the extent of damage and timeline for repair are currently unknown. Commuters headed toward the northbound Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway should plan for alternate routes and congestion.



The National Park Service is closing the P Street NW ramp after the discovery of two sinkholes at the northbound Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway. Officials say the ramp will remain closed until the sinkholes are fully evaluated and corrected.

"Our priority is keeping people safe while we work quickly and carefully to better understand the situation and begin repairs," said Liam Cutri-French, a civil engineer with the NPS National Capital Region. "Out of an abundance of caution, the ramp will remain closed until we know it’s safe to reopen."

The sinkholes are west of the ramp, with one on the road itself. After a joint evaluation with DC Water, NPS determined the sinkholes likely originated from a storm drain they manage. The full scope of the damage and the timeline for repairing the sinkholes are still being determined.

Why you should care:

The ramp closure will disrupt routes to the northbound Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, increasing congestion on nearby streets. Commuters may want to plan alternative routes ahead of time and allow extra time during rush hours. Even if the parkway is flowing one-way, added detours may still cause delays.

"We understand this closure may be inconvenient, but it’s necessary for everyone’s safety. We’ll keep the public updated as we learn more," said Rock Creek Park Superintendent Brian Joyner.



