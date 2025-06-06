DC public schools to ban cell phones

The Brief DC Public Schools will implement a district-wide cell phone ban for the 2025–2026 school year, requiring students to keep phones off and stored during the school day. The decision follows research linking smartphone use to mental health issues, bullying, and reduced focus in the classroom. Schools will have flexibility in how they enforce the policy to best serve their individual communities, with more details expected soon.



D.C. Public Schools announced Friday that students' cell phones will be banned in schools for next year.

What we know:

DCPS announced it will enforce a cell phone ban – meaning phones must be turned off and stored away during the school day.

"While technology provides learning opportunities, there are significant challenges when it comes to cell phones being present in classrooms or readily accessible to students during the school day. Growing research also suggests that increased smartphone use has fueled youth mental health concerns, negatively affected concentration, and worsened bullying to include cyber interactions," reads the announcement from DCPS.

At the individual school level, the cell phone ban could be approached differently in a way that "best fits the specific needs of their communities." More information from school leaders is expected in the coming weeks.