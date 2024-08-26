DC public charter school closure leaves hundreds scrambling - mayor wants answers

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke out for the first time Monday following the abrupt closure of Eagle Academy Public Charter School in Southeast D.C., which has left nearly 700 students, families, and staff scrambling for alternatives just days before the start of the new school year.

Eagle Academy announced its closure due to fiscal mismanagement, an issue that has sparked concern and frustration across the community.

The school’s sudden shutdown comes less than a week before the District’s scheduled first day of classes, leaving many without immediate schooling or employment options.

In response, Mayor Bowser expressed her determination to uncover the reasons behind the closure.

"While timing is unfortunate, I do want to know what happened there, and we want to make sure that kids are in a stable school with great teachers," Bowser said.

Families affected by the closure have been urged to contact the D.C. Public Charter School Board (DC PCSB) at 202-328-2660 or My School DC at 202-888-6336 to explore available school options.

Enrollment fairs were also held over the weekend to assist families in finding new schools for their children.

The closure of Eagle Academy, which was officially confirmed by a letter sent to families, highlights the severe impact of the fiscal mismanagement that led to the school's downfall.

The letter explained that the school's board, after months of efforts to address financial issues, was forced to relinquish its charter, resulting in the immediate closure of the school.

Eagle Academy’s Board of Trustees expressed deep regret over the situation, stating, "This is an incredibly sad day... We are devastated, as we know you will be, about this news."

The closure has left many in the community feeling vulnerable, with no clear solutions in sight.

The D.C. Public Charter School Board has pledged to assist families and staff during this difficult transition. However, the closure has also raised broader concerns about the management and oversight of charter schools in the District.