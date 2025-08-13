DC psychotherapist charged with distributing child pornography

The Brief Victor Renato Blythe, 60, of Washington, D.C., has been charged by a federal complaint with allegedly distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material. Blythe is a licensed psychotherapist with more than 15 years of experience, including seven years in the Psychiatry Department at Children’s National Medical Center. The case is being investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department, with assistance from Fairfax County Police.



Victor Renato Blythe, 60, of the District of Columbia, has been charged by a federal complaint with distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

What we know:

Court documents allege Blythe engaged in online communications expressing an interest in the sexual abuse of children, during which he distributed child sexual abuse material to another person. Investigators also allege he possessed additional videos of similar material on his electronic devices.

Blythe is a licensed psychotherapist with more than 15 years of clinical and therapeutic experience. A native Washingtonian, he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from The American University and a Master’s degree in social work from Howard University. He previously worked for seven years in the Psychiatry Department at Children’s National Medical Center.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse through coordination among federal, state, and local agencies.