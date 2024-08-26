DC, Prince George’s, and Montgomery County students head back to school

Students in Washington, D.C., Prince George’s County, and Montgomery County headed back to school on Monday.

School officials in the nation’s capital and in Maryland’s two most populous counties say enhancing the educational experience for students and increasing student safety are priorities this year.

In D.C., several schools are welcoming new principals this year as officials continue to work on improving academic, emotional, and enrollment needs.

Prince George’s County officials have worked to standardized start and end times to the school day to improve transportation efficiency. Several new electric school buses have also been introduced to the fleet. The Safe Passage Project continues to aim at making sure students get to and from school safely. School officials will also continue using safety measures introduced last year, like metal detectors and clear backpacks.

Montgomery County Public Schools have revised their homework policy, expanded mental health services, and will continue to implement new enhanced safety measures like the addition of vape detectors and the use of ID badges.