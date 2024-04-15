Will Safe Passage program protect Prince George's County students after school?

A pilot program kicked off in Prince George's County on Monday, hoping to get students home safely from school.

The Safe Passage program was announced back in March and includes six schools:

Suitland High School

Largo High School

Central High School

Bladensburg High School

Charles Herbert Flowers High School

Andrew Jackson Middle School

The goal is to have volunteers wearing purple shirts stationed around the schools, near crosswalks, and in neighborhoods to have an extra set of eyes and ears after dismissal time.

Depending on the school, volunteers will be there in 2-hour shifts, from 2 to 4 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m.

"A lot of kids are getting killed, shot, stabbed, and a lot of stuff is going on at school - for parents to come out, people to come out and support the kids, we need that," said Tiffany Williams, who picks up her brother every single day despite going to work as a compost truck driver at 2 a.m.

Featured article

"Once I park that commercial truck, I am in my car coming to get him. He wants to walk, but it's too busy out here, you got a lot of people driving fast, no regard," Williams said. "It's a good idea to support one another, support the kids, get them home safe where they belong."

The initiative has been spearheaded by Councilwoman Krystal Oriadha and supported by others, including Councilwoman Wala Blegay who was out at Largo High School on Monday for the launch.

"We want to make sure when we start getting across the street, and they start getting into the community, that they are going home and not going elsewhere. And this will help them see another adult and remind them they need to remain in good behavior," Blegay said.

Several council members pulled funds from their own office budgets to create this pilot program to combat traffic deaths, violence, and other issues students face after school.

Related article

Right now, they have about 100 volunteers – who were trained by violence interrupters last weekend - but they desperately need more folks willing to step up and help out.

"Policy can only go so far, government can only go so far - the community has to stand in the gap that's not covered," said school board member Brandon Jackson.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Volunteer and former teacher Derreck Cobbs said he's grateful to be able to give back.

"I'm here to do my part because this is home. If I want for change to happen in my community, I can't just talk about it, I need to be about it … Show up and be present," Cobbs said.

The goal is to have 300 volunteers every school day, until the end of the year.

You can click the link here to sign up if you are interested.



